Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -208.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,140,753.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,383,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 676,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,035,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock worth $43,755,386. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

