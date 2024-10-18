Critical Analysis: Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) vs. Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovid and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $149.54 million 1.94 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -9.55 Nexxen International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovid.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nexxen International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innovid and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.31%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.15% -10.97% -8.71% Nexxen International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innovid beats Nexxen International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

