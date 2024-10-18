Critical Contrast: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tiga Acquisition and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Dada Nexus 0 6 2 0 2.25

Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 123.62%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Dada Nexus -19.81% -10.94% -8.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Dada Nexus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $10.18 billion 0.04 -$275.71 million ($1.28) -1.17

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

