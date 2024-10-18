CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $305.48 and last traded at $304.50. Approximately 706,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,211,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.43. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 586.64, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

