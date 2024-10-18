CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
CSX Stock Up 2.7 %
CSX stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 6,563,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.