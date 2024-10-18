CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Loop Capital

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSX. Citigroup assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

