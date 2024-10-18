CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

