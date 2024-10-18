CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 900,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in CTS by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTS Stock Up 0.3 %
CTS stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.57.
CTS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CTS
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTS
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- UPS vs. FedEx: Which Stock Delivers Better Holiday Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.