CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 7.6% in September

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 900,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in CTS by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.57.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

