Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 142.93% and a negative net margin of 566.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 23.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

