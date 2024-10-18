Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $144,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,390.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 432,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.13.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

