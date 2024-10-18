Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $535.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $537.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

