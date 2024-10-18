CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 392,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,713. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

