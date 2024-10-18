DA Davidson Boosts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $57.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

