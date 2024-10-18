Dan Jedda Sells 1,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00.

Roku Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 6,522.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 155,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

