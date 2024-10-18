Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.6% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,507. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $259.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

