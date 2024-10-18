Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

