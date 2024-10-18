Daniel Adam Rabie Buys 6,857 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie purchased 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,908.49 ($5,103.80).

GetBusy Price Performance

GetBusy stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5,600.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.38. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.02 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

