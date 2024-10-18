Daniel Adam Rabie Buys 6,857 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie purchased 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,908.49 ($5,103.80).
GetBusy Price Performance
GetBusy stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5,600.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.38. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51.02 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.50 ($0.96).
About GetBusy
