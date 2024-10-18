Daniel R. Lee Sells 13,002 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $64,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,844.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.01 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Full House Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.