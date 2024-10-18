Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
