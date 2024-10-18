Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DARE

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DARE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 21,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,827. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.