Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.70.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:DAR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 470,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,406,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 354,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

