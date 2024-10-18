DataHighway Price Tops $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $71,682.46 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02806859 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,724.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

