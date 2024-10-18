DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.26 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.66.
