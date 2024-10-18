Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $183.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,251,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.