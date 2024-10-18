DeepOnion Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,148.48 or 0.38003192 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

