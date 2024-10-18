DeepOnion Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 145.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,801.10 or 0.38003371 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

