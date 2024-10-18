Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,949. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

