Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.35. 991,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

