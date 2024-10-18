Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.