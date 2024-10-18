dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
