Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Dianthus Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dianthus Therapeutics
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.