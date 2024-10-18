Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNTH shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.