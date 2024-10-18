Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Boosted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

