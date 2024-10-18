DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 671.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $920.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $856.27. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

