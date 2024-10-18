DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

