DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.