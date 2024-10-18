DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 372,239 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 430,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 158,030 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 580,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

