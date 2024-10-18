DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1,707.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 203,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

