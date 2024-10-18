DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 14,190 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 9.8% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $79,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

