DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

