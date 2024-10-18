Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 6.2% in September

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

