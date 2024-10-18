Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.
NYSE DFS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $152.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
