Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $152.90.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.65.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

