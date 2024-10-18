DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $6.10 Average PT from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

DocGo Stock Down 0.3 %

DocGo stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $344.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.61 million. DocGo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocGo by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 396,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 395,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DocGo by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 505,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 343,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

