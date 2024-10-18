Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $504.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $489.55.
DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.38 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
