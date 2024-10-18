Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 375,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.14. 172,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $119.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,297 shares of company stock worth $6,163,491. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

