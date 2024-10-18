DoubleVerify (DV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV):

10/14/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,598. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $124,644. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $73,268,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 25.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,310,000 after acquiring an additional 626,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $54,099,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

