Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 19,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 525,831 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $2,573,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 1,510,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

