Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 19,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 525,831 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $2,573,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 1,510,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

