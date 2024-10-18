Drake & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

