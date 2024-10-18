Drake & Associates LLC Buys 4,749 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 7.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,823,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

