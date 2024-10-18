Drake & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

