Drake & Associates LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average is $182.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $222.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

