Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,427,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,081 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 458.6% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $133,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

